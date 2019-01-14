Trump Quotes 'Hitler Lover' In Latest Attempt To Push His Border Wall Plan

President Donald Trump on Sunday quoted a man he once denounced as a “Hitler lover” to defend his plan to build a wall along the southern border.
In a CNSNews column claiming Democrats were hoping to “reduce the number of white men” in the country, political commentator Pat Buchanan urged Trump to declare a national emergency and use military money to build the wall.
Trump tweeted:
The column also warned that America was getting less white and therefore more Democratic.
“The more multiracial, multiethnic, multicultural, multilingual America becomes — the less it looks like Ronald Reagan’s America — the more dependably Democratic it will become,” Buchanan wrote.
He said “the Democratic Party is hostile to white men,” and added:
The only way to greater ‘diversity,’ the golden calf of the Democratic Party, is to increase the number of women, African-Americans, Asians and Hispanics, and thereby reduce the number of white men.”
Buchanan, who ran for president three times, has a long history of making racist comments ― and Trump once called him out for it.
“Look, he’s a Hitler lover,” Trump said on “Meet the Press” in 1999. “I guess he’s an anti-Semite. He doesn’t like the blacks. He doesn’t like the gays. It’s just incredible that anybody could embrace this guy.”
Two decades later, the two are now embracing each other.
Trump’s comments caused Buchanan’s name to trend on Twitter, largely in condemnation: