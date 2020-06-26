Donald Trump sure has some flattering friends.

During a televised town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, the president claimed a pal had told him he has to be “the most perfect person” because he was not brought down by the Russia investigation.

“Isn’t that true?” Trump asked the audience.

Check out the clip here:

"A friend of mine said, 'you have to be the most perfect person.' Isn't that true?" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/9OWptMZngV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020

Trump did not name the friend who he claimed had paid him the compliment.

But the praise certainly sits up there with the president’s own previous descriptions of himself as “an extremely stable genius” and “really smart.”

Trump has also in the past compared himself to a king.

Twitter users inevitably took the president to task over the boast:

His friend must have been the guy who looks him back in the mirror every morning. pic.twitter.com/TZY9Hexrfw — TJ Melon (@tj_melon) June 26, 2020

Even Sean had trouble with that answer. pic.twitter.com/EdUlThpMu2 — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) June 26, 2020