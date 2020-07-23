POLITICS

Trump's 'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.' Gets Hilariously Weird Makeovers

Comic Sarah Cooper and others give Trump's cognitive test a new spin.

President Donald Trump’s detailed explanation of his cognitive test is taking on a life of its own ― especially the five words that he bragged about memorizing to “amaze” his doctors. 

Trump this week told Fox News that his doctor asked him to remember and repeat the words: person, woman, man, camera and TV. 

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said. “Because I’m cognitively there.”   

Comic Sarah Cooper did one of her signature lip-syncs: 

Some took the musical approach, like this creation on YouTube:

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump conservatives, also went with the remix: 

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team made it the heart of a fake movie trailer about the president:  

And, of course, there was the usual selection of memes:  

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
