Trump's 'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.' Gets Hilariously Weird Makeovers

President Donald Trump’s detailed explanation of his cognitive test is taking on a life of its own ― especially the five words that he bragged about memorizing to “amaze” his doctors.

Trump this week told Fox News that his doctor asked him to remember and repeat the words: person, woman, man, camera and TV.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said. “Because I’m cognitively there.”

Comic Sarah Cooper did one of her signature lip-syncs:

Some took the musical approach, like this creation on YouTube:

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump conservatives, also went with the remix:

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team made it the heart of a fake movie trailer about the president:

On #LSSC tonight: A movie that examines one of the great minds in history is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/DnMCiPBYsT — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2020

And, of course, there was the usual selection of memes:

Actually those ARE the nuclear codes https://t.co/ofFiGvFRdP — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 23, 2020

Donny only to be matched by one man before... pic.twitter.com/1lv5h2r92v — Windmill Cancer Awareness 💨 (@WindmiIICancer) July 23, 2020

