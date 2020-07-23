Trump's 'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.' Gets Hilariously Weird Makeovers

President Donald Trump’s detailed explanation of his cognitive test is taking on a life of its own ― especially the five words that he bragged about memorizing to “amaze” his doctors.
Trump this week told Fox News that his doctor asked him to remember and repeat the words: person, woman, man, camera and TV.
“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said. “Because I’m cognitively there.”
Comic Sarah Cooper did one of her signature lip-syncs:
Some took the musical approach, like this creation on YouTube:
The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump conservatives, also went with the remix:
Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team made it the heart of a fake movie trailer about the president:
And, of course, there was the usual selection of memes: