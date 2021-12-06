Finally, Donald Trump Has A Legit Reason To Cry 'Fake News!'

Donald Trump finally has a real reason to cry “fake news!”
A Trump Christmas card that looks extra phallic is trending on Twitter. Of course, many people are asking if it’s real.
Take a gander.
The way the jacket is cut makes the former president’s shirt resemble the male sex organ. Many people also noticed that the president’s youngest son, Barron, wasn’t in the photo.
But while Twitter users were amused by the phallic photo, it’s not legit.
The postcard was not released on Trump’s official website, and his spokesperson Liz Harrington confirmed to Reuters that the image “is fake and did not come from us.”
Adding to the dubiousness: Trump is currently selling a completely different holiday card on his website, as Snopes has noted.
According to Reuters, the photo of Trump in the fake greeting card appears to resemble a photo of him with his wife Melania and Queen Elizabeth in June 2019.