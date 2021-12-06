Finally, Donald Trump Has A Legit Reason To Cry 'Fake News!'

Donald Trump finally has a real reason to cry “fake news!”

A Trump Christmas card that looks extra phallic is trending on Twitter. Of course, many people are asking if it’s real.

Take a gander.

Is this...is this real??



From the reindeer coming out of his penis head to the tiny cursed ornaments to the pathetic "winter house house", what on God's earth is this? pic.twitter.com/QM7fFIh03I — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) December 6, 2021

The way the jacket is cut makes the former president’s shirt resemble the male sex organ. Many people also noticed that the president’s youngest son, Barron, wasn’t in the photo.

Merry Christmas from the Flaccid Fascist Phallus, his demented space jizz and grotesque gang of complicit, ornamental elves. Never mind Barron, where's Putin? pic.twitter.com/RNfB8aVLKe — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) December 6, 2021

But while Twitter users were amused by the phallic photo, it’s not legit.

The postcard was not released on Trump’s official website, and his spokesperson Liz Harrington confirmed to Reuters that the image “is fake and did not come from us.”

According to Reuters, the photo of Trump in the fake greeting card appears to resemble a photo of him with his wife Melania and Queen Elizabeth in June 2019.