News Of Donald Trump's MAGA Picture Book Gets Shredded On Twitter

Donald Trump previously teased that he was writing “the book of all books.”
But the ex-president’s first book project after being voted out of office last November is actually going to be a much more image-led affair.
Trump this week announced a hardcover coffee-table book chronicling his time in the White House. Winning Team Publishing, a new company created by his son Donald Trump Jr., is releasing the volume.
The twice impeached president reportedly handpicked and captioned every picture in “Our Journey Together,” according to the 45books.com website.
Some captions are even “in his own handwriting,” per the blurb.
The book claims to capture “the greatness of the last four years unlike anything else that has been published,” says the publicity.
“Relive the unforgettable moments of President Trump’s time in the White House: building the southern border wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two impeachment witch hunts!” it brags.
Signed copies are available to preorder for $229.99. Unsigned copies are priced at $74.99. It is slated to ship in December.
With Trump still banned from Twitter following his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, it fell to his acolytes and son to promote the book on social media.
