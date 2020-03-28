POLITICS

Twitter Users Point Out Major Flaw With Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Bill Photo Op

"Awesome idea for a large group of people over 50 to stand super close together," one person commented on Twitter.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2 trillion emergency spending bill into law that aims to mitigate the devastating effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy.

But Twitter users were quick to point out a major problem with how the signing of the bill was staged.

For the photo op, Trump sat in the Oval Office with 15 people (senior GOP lawmakers and members of his administration) close behind him and each other. None were adhering to social distancing rules.

Horror writer Stephen King and former Republican congressman Joe Walsh were among those to notice:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Coronavirus Twitter
CONVERSATIONS