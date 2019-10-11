Conservatives Troll Trump With 'Photograph' Of Him And Arrested Giuliani Pals

That didn’t take long.

A picture of President Donald Trump with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman ― two Soviet-born associates of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested this week on federal campaign finance charges ― has already been given the Nickelback “Photograph” treatment.

And it came from the right, not the left.

Conservative website The Bulwark, which often features anti-Trump commentary from the right, shared this clip from senior video editor Barry Rubin:

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH pic.twitter.com/vy92z1MyXb — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 10, 2019

The clip, of course, was a reference to a tweet Trump posted last week taunting former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That photo showed the Bidens with someone identified as a “Ukrainian gas exec,” but was actually Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Devon Archer. Archer and the former vice president’s son were on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings.

Trump’s tweet was removed when Nickelback filed a copyright complaint.