'Photoshop Battle' Breaks Out Over Donald Trump's Fast-Food Banquet For Athletes

Trump as Hamburglar? Check.

President Donald Trump’s decision to celebrate the Clemson University football team’s national championship with a fast-food banquet set the internet ablaze on Monday night.

Trump served up burgers, fries and pizza from chains ― including McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King ― to the Tigers’ athletes.

It wasn’t long before images of Trump standing before a mountain of fast food made their way to Reddit’s “Photoshop Battles” thread, where people started editing them in amusing ways:

The #WhiteHouseDinners hashtag also trended on Twitter:

And other Twitter users also put their own hilarious spins on the meal:

