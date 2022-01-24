Trump Mocked For Embarrassing 'Please Clap' Moment At His Own Resort

Donald Trump may have just had his own “please clap” moment.

A new clip posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media, shows Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort standing at his table, apparently gesturing to those dining nearby to applaud for him.

Advertisement

They did... and he responded with a thumbs-up:

Trump asking for applause from the Mar-a-Lago brunch crowd. Sad. pic.twitter.com/VuL33c0eGp — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 23, 2022

It’s not clear when the footage was captured, but it’s drawing comparisons to a Jeb Bush moment from the 2016 campaign trail, when he uttered what he thought would be an applause line, only to be greeted in silence.

“Please clap,” he said.

Twitter users roasted the former president:

Advertisement

The world’s most deranged malignant narcissist requires applause & worship from people eating waffles in his gold leafed pimp palace. What a sick man. https://t.co/yfi5YUKVDg — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) January 23, 2022

Even Jeb Bush wouldn't clap for this. https://t.co/oTjYM0xOoJ — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) January 24, 2022

That’s some Kim Jong-un energy right there, y’all. https://t.co/N8a6oYIZUZ — Chely Wright (@chelywright) January 23, 2022