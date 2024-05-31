Here's A Rundown Of Major Political And Legal Events Coming Up For Trump

In a historic moment on Thursday, Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a crime when a Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the first of his four criminal cases.
The jury found Trump guilty of all 34 charges of falsifying business documents to cover up a payment that had been made to porn star Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 election in order to keep her from going public with allegations she’d had a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier, while he was married. Following the verdict on Thursday, Trump told reporters that he is a “very innocent man.”
“They wouldn’t give us a venue change,” he said, according to NBC News. “We were at 5 or 6 percent in this area. The real verdict is going to be November 5th. … This is long from over.”
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11— and this could be just the beginning of his legal troubles.
The twice-impeached former president faces three other criminal cases related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the retention of classified documents he took from the White House.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to rule on whether Trump has absolute immunity from prosecution over claims he engaged in election interference. One is a federal case centered on the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the other is a Georgia case involving appeals to state officials to “find” more Trump votes in an attempt to change the Electoral College count.
While all of this is happening, Trump has a list of events lined up as the likely Republican nominee gears up for the 2024 election.
Here’s a rundown of the major political and legal events coming up for the now-convicted former president:
June 27: The Presidential Debate
On June 27, Trump and President Joe Biden are expected to meet for a televised debate hosted by CNN, marking their first face-off of the 2024 campaign.
Trump did not attend any of the GOP presidential primary debates last year, and his absence was criticized by several of his Republican presidential rivals as the primaries approached. Earlier this month, Biden challenged Trump to debate him, and the two agreed to one in June and one in September. The first debate is slated to occur before either of them is officially named their party’s nominee.
End Of June: Supreme Court Ruling On Absolute Immunity Claim
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue an opinion by the end of June on Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity from prosecution as a former president. Trump has made efforts to delay his criminal trial in Washington on charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 vote until after Election Day, which could happen if the justices, all of whom appeared skeptical of his claim during oral arguments in April, make their decision at a later time.
July 11: Sentencing In The Hush Money Case
Trump’s sentencing after the guilty verdict in the hush money trial is scheduled for July 11. He could face a fine, probation or as much as four years in prison on each of the 34 counts. Trump will not immediately go to prison if that is a part of his sentencing but will remain free until his anticipated appeals play out, according to NBC Chicago.
The sentencing date is four days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee.
July 15: The Republican National Convention Begins
The convention is scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee, where Trump is expected to be named the party’s presidential nominee. It is unclear whether the sentencing would affect the nomination.
Nov. 5: Election Day
The 2024 election, which is expected to be a repeat of the 2016 showdown between Biden and Trump, will take place on Nov. 5.
Trump can still run for office despite his criminal conviction. But it remains unclear if it will affect the vote. Polls indicate he may lose some support but that the drop-off would be short-lived.