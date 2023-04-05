What's Hot

GOP Senator Endorses Trump's 2024 Bid On His Arraignment Day

House GOP Inappropriately Interfering In Trump's Criminal Probe, Say Legal Experts

Top Democrats Arrested Outside Florida Legislature For Protesting 6-Week Abortion Ban

Katy Perry Loses It After Second-Chance Singer Gets Brutal News On ‘American Idol’

New ‘Barbie’ Movie Trailer May Be The Pinkest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

LSU Star Angel Reese Slams Jill Biden's Plan To Also Invite Iowa To White House

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Can't Be On Social Media, And It's So Relatable

Tenn. GOP Moves To Expel House Democrats Who Called For Gun Control After Shooting

Sen. Mitt Romney Criticizes ‘Political’ Indictment Of Donald Trump

San Francisco Drag Icon Heklina Found Dead In London By Costar

Stephen Colbert's White-Power Zinger Of Donald Trump In Prison Is A Keeper

How The Manhattan District Attorney Ended Up Charging Donald Trump With Felonies

PoliticsDonald TrumpMar-A-Lagoindictment

Donald Trump Tries To Explain The 'Only Crime' He's Committed In Post-Arraignment Remarks

His speech took place just hours after he was charged with 34 felony criminal charges in New York City.
Shruti Rajkumar

Reporter

|

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his post-arraignment remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening with a strong assertion that the “only crime” he’s committed was defending the nation.

“God bless you all. I never thought anything like this could happen in America,” he said, adding that the only crime he’s committed is trying “to defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

The former president’s speech took place just hours after he was charged with 34 felony criminal charges connected to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from talking about their alleged affair one month before the 2016 presidential election. Earlier on Tuesday in New York City, State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, advised the former president to refrain from inciting “violence or civil unrest” following the arraignment.

Trump’s speech at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida, started off in a familiar manner as he stuck to old talking points, rambling about unfounded claims that he has repeated over the past few years, including that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him and that the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago to retrieve classified documents was illegal.

He briefly brought up his usual criticisms of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, but mostly focused on the prosecutors, investigators and judges involved in his legal tangles, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and special counsel Jack Smith.

At one point in the speech, Trump claimed that the U.S. was headed into an “all-out nuclear World War III” under the Biden administration, claiming without evidence that “we’re not very far away from it.”

The speech lasted for 25 minutes — shorter than his usual speeches. Multiple news networks, including CNN, NBC News and the Washington Post’s livestream, cut away from Trump’s speech before it ended.

Go To Homepage
Shruti Rajkumar - Reporter

Reporter

Popular in the Community