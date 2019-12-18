President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked people to “say a prayer” ahead of the impending House vote on his impeachment over the Ukraine scandal, and it did not go so well.
“This should never happen to another President again,” Trump ranted in a tweet that he reposted after first incorrectly spelling “should” as “shoild.”
People on his favorite social media platform responded with prayers, but probably not ones that Trump would like.
“Lord, please make sure Donald Trump is impeached today. Amen,” wrote one person. “I pray that you will be impeached, removed from office, charged, tried, and convicted, and jailed,” added another.
