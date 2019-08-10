The conservative attorney husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway made the #DoYouHaveASmartPhone hashtag go viral after fellow tweeter Molly Jong-Fast noted how her cellphone had suggested she follow the phrase “Trump is a ra” with the word “racist.”

The lawyer, who has become a vocal critic of the president despite his wife’s role within the administration, shared other posts featuring the trending hashtag.

Many people pointed out how their phones offered the same suggestion after only typing “Trump is a.”

Mine doesn’t even need the “ra”. pic.twitter.com/B2hpS9m2Xq — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 10, 2019

I have the smartest phone of all. #DoYouHaveASmartPhone pic.twitter.com/8k1SHVtGoM — Mary Soulbirdr (@SoulBirdr) August 10, 2019

Trump is a [ phony / crime / fascist ] #DoYouHaveASmartPhone pic.twitter.com/LlK1mWI123 — John Munchak (@JohnMComedy) August 10, 2019

Mine is clearly not as smart as yours...but still gets it 😁#DoYouHaveASmartPhone pic.twitter.com/MUG4Rm7wR6 — M L R Esq (@Hedspaceyoga) August 10, 2019

#DoYouHaveASmartPhone i just wanted to try it lol :) pic.twitter.com/3kr0qymwmH — MOOD 4 EVA (@sookaat) August 10, 2019