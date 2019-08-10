POLITICS

George Conway Uses Power Of Predictive Text To Torch Donald Trump And His Racism

The Trump-trolling #DoYouHaveASmartPhone hashtag went viral on Twitter with the help of Kellyanne Conway's husband.

George Conway hammered President Donald Trump over his long history of racist behavior with the power of predictive text on Friday night.

The conservative attorney husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway made the #DoYouHaveASmartPhone hashtag go viral after fellow tweeter Molly Jong-Fast noted how her cellphone had suggested she follow the phrase “Trump is a ra” with the word “racist.”

The lawyer, who has become a vocal critic of the president despite his wife’s role within the administration, shared other posts featuring the trending hashtag.

Many people pointed out how their phones offered the same suggestion after only typing “Trump is a.”

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Kellyanne Conway George Conway Hashtag
CONVERSATIONS