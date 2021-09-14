Donald Trump Predicts America Will End Within 3 Years

How’s this for a paradox? Donald Trump is predicting America will end in three years and is also hinting that he may run for office in 2024 ― three years from now.

The former president made the contradictory claims during a Newsmax interview on Tuesday with his former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. True to form, he also falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

After Trump said “our country has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody’s ever seen before,” he suggested, without offering any proof, that the country will end.

“And you go to these elections coming up in ’22 and ’24 — we’re not going to have a country left,” Trump said. “The election was rigged, and we’re not going to have a country left in three years, I’ll tell you that.”

Spicer then tried to end the interview, possibly because Newsmax is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for deliberately lying about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election and defaming the voting machine company.

this guy's 2024 campaign is going to be so bleak pic.twitter.com/hH6PYZtNBi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

However, Spicer did have one last question. After noting that Trump has said he has made a decision about a 2024 run and that his followers would be happy, Spicer asked the former president when he might announce his plans.

Trump avoided a direct answer but promised Spicer he would be happy with the decision and also claimed America is now “a laughingstock.”

Former President Donald Trump on 2024 speculation: "I think you and a lot of other people that love our country are going to be very happy." @seanspicer @LyndsayMKeith https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/ctcadtSyBJ — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 14, 2021

Some Twitter users couldn’t help but think Trump did a self-own.

Lol trump was in the White House 8 months ago so he just trashed himself. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 14, 2021

How do you campaign, and ask people to come out and vote, at the same time that you tell them that as president you couldn’t protect their vote and had the election stolen from you? https://t.co/UK392yNnhi — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 14, 2021