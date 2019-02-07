POLITICS

Donald Trump Delivers Hilarious Self-Own With 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT' Whine

"Says the birther," one Twitter user fired back.

Donald Trump attempted to paint himself as a victim of “presidential harassment” with his tweets on Thursday morning ― but fellow tweeters weren’t having it, and amusingly turned his own moan against him.

Trump described the imminent incoming House investigations into his administration as “Unlimited Presidential Harassment.”

He later repeated the claim ― but in all caps.

Tweeters, however, used Trump’s words against him by noting the president’s own history of harassment ― including toward his predecessor, Barack Obama.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Twitter