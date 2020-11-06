A photograph taken of President Donald Trump during his lie-filled news conference on Thursday ― as the 2020 election hung in the balance ― is going viral because of its framing.
It’s pretty obvious:
Associated Press photographer Evan Vuccci earned plaudits for the picture, with many suggesting it should be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.
Others described it as a defining image of our time.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS
Get all the latest election results from across the country, with up-to-the-minute maps and more.