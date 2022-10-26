Professor Calls Out Trump For Creating His Own 'Volatile' Brand Of Antisemitism

Jacques Berlinerblau, a professor of Jewish civilization at Georgetown University, explained in an opinion piece for MSNBC published Tuesday how he believes former President Donald Trump has created his own brand of antisemitism.

Trump is a “true thought leader, influencer and innovator in the Judeophobic space” who has made “subtle innovations in antisemitic rhetoric” while “deploying time-tested, old school, anti-Jewish tropes,” Berlinerblau wrote.

But Trumpian antisemitism is “far more dangerous,” Berlinerblau argued, as it divides Jews into the minority who are MAGA Republicans and support him and his policies toward Israel, and the majority who don’t ― thus emboldening others to be antisemitic, and raising the risk of violence against the Jewish community.

Trump’s anger “is based on the fact that the overwhelming majority of Jews did not cast their ballots for Trump,” the professor said.

“What separates the good from the bad Jews is worship of Trump — and given the idol in question, that’s what makes this strain of antisemitism so volatile and dangerous,” he added.

Earlier this month, Trump was accused of antisemitism after he claimed American Jews don’t appreciate him enough. He said they need to “get their act together” and be more grateful for his policies toward Israel “before it is too late.”