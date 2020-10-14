President Donald Trump’s penchant for projection is exposed in a new ad released by the anti-Trump Really American PAC on Tuesday.

The 79-second spot weaves footage of Trump accusing Democrats of things he has actually done with analysis of the dirty distraction technique from MSNBC anchor Ari Melber and Lance Dodes, a former professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

“This is a projection. He tells other people that they are what he is,” Dodes says in the video. Adds Melber: “Donald Trump is often guilty of the very things he accuses of others.”

It’s currently unclear if the ad will air on television.

It has proved successful on social media, however, garnering more than 1.2 million views on Twitter by early Wednesday.

The clip also caused the #TrumpProjection hashtag to trend.

Check out the ad here:

NEW VIDEO: Trump says it's the Democrats who colluded with Russia, are committing crimes, and are trying to rig the election. The President is a walking, talking projection. Everything he himself does, he accuses of others. It's just another #TrumpProjection. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/bv2tVyiw7o — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 13, 2020

The jury remains split on the effect that such viral political ads have on swaying swing voters, with critics suggesting they only serve to reinforce filter bubbles.

In its previous videos that have gone viral, Really American has called out Trump for spreading conspiracy theories and stoking racism and violence with his rhetoric.