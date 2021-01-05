President Donald Trump’s latest public schedule perplexed many people on Twitter Monday night.
The White House press office revealed that Trump would on Tuesday “work from early in the morning until late in the evening” and “make many calls and have many meetings.” Several journalists shared the statement on social media, including the BBC’s Jon Sopel:
The tone of the statement and its lack of details set Twitter alight.
Some critics likened it to something from a children’s book or North Korean propaganda. Others imagined what kind of calls Trump would make:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter