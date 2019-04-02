President Donald Trump faced backlash late Monday for putting quotation marks around the word “place” in a tweet about Puerto Rico.
Trump used the punctuation in a series of posts in which he criticized Democrats for voting against an emergency aid bill. Democrats said the bill did not go far enough to help the U.S. territory in its ongoing recovery effort from the devastation inflicted by 2017′s Hurricane Maria.
Trump’s White House has repeatedly been criticized over its mismatched reaction to the hurricane in comparison to the way it has responded to natural disasters that have taken place on the mainland.
Twitter users rhetorically asked why Trump had used the quotation marks around the word, as one suggested the president was “charging up the racism” with the post.