Kamala Harris Hilariously Compares Trump To 'A Puffy Fish'

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has a slightly bizarre but surprisingly apt description of President Donald Trump: A “puffy fish.”

The California senator used the marine metaphor Friday during a speech at the Democratic National Committee’s meeting in San Francisco to describe how the president deals with the National Rifle Association and its chief executive, Wayne LaPierre.

“When he coddles the NRA, you know he blusters a lot ― it reminds me of a puffy fish,” she said. “He’s just always blustering, right? Then he gets a few calls from Wayne LaPierre and, all of a sudden, nothing of what we need to have in terms of smart gun safety laws in this country.”

Sen. Kamala Harris says Pres. Trump on gun control measures “blusters a lot, he reminds me of a puffy fish.” https://t.co/ueFqObkSXU pic.twitter.com/eK9lmZQU43 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 23, 2019

It might be strange to think of the president as a fish, but the connection becomes more obvious when Trump’s face is placed next to a photo of a blowfish.

Reuters/Getty Images

Twitter users took Harris’ bait.

Blowfish! Yes. All air and poison. He's a puffer fish. — karen munro (@BaileyPittipat) August 23, 2019

That’s a great big fugu to @realDonaldTrump — Chip Moynihan (@ChipMoynihan) August 23, 2019