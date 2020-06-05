Trump Takes Vindictive Swipe At GOP Senator Opposing Him, Endorses Anyone ‘Good Or Bad’

“Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski,” tweeted Trump, who also moaned about the times she has opposed him.

“Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!” the president added:

It should be noted, however, that Murkowski did vote to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment during his trial for Ukraine misconduct. The Alaska lawmaker also voted against hearing from witnesses in the trial.

Trump’s tweets drew scorn on social media as people argued it just proved he values loyalty over all else — even to the detriment of American citizens.

Some cracked jokes about former attorney general and current GOP Senate candidate Jeff Sessions, while others suggested Trump wouldn’t be campaigning for anyone in two years time:

Gee, I wonder how Lisa Murkowski will possible rebut the power of Trump's endorsement of her opponent in 2022? https://t.co/n7T9nohijS — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 5, 2020

I'm sure republicans are delighted that their leader doesn't give a shit about how competent they are, only that they are loyal to him. Seems totally in-line with core American Conservative values. https://t.co/lj0RUnBFHU — Blaine Cook (@blaine) June 5, 2020

President Trump sends a message to uneasy Republicans as cracks begin to show in the GOP: Go against me and you'll get treated like Senator Murkowski. He promises to support any challenger with a "pulse."https://t.co/HdUwNMXMeX — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 5, 2020

I'm sure Alaskans will be thrilled to hear how highly their voice is regarded. https://t.co/8Vn4SCxtmK — Kristy Campbell (@kristymcampbell) June 5, 2020

The President is looking for a GOP candidate to run against Lisa Murkowski. Does not need any skills. Can be bad. Just needs to have a pulse. Anyone seen Sarah Palin? https://t.co/M13xbPTgdy — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 4, 2020

Trump doesn't even care about the quality of the candidate running against Murkowski https://t.co/APY3hcxuol — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 4, 2020

"If you have a pulse, I'm with you" is quite a slogan https://t.co/7cRzdoh0a0 — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 4, 2020

Your political career will be dead in 2022.



You have no power here. Be gone. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 5, 2020

Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but we know where Trump will be.



Not in the White House. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 4, 2020

At least Trump is being honest, for once: he really doesn't care if Alaska has *good* leadership, as long as they never question him. https://t.co/5kbEWM3rXP — Max Burns (@themaxburns) June 5, 2020

Yasssssss Queen. Go to civil war against your own party. Republicans should go tear themselves apart. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 4, 2020

The president unbridled, telling voters straight up he doesn't care who is good or bad for you, as long as its not someone who quesrions him. https://t.co/8MhqtTQ7aE — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) June 5, 2020

That sound you hear is Jeff Sessions moving to Alaska https://t.co/H5qvBTFPAT — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) June 5, 2020

"I don't give a fuck about Alaska. I just really wanna hurt that woman." https://t.co/cdKv8lpmHe — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 5, 2020