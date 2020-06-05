Trump Takes Vindictive Swipe At GOP Senator Opposing Him, Endorses Anyone ‘Good Or Bad’

President Donald Trump on Thursday vindictively declared he would endorse any candidate with a pulse over Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) after she revealed she was struggling with whether to support Trump’s reelection.
“Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski,” tweeted Trump, who also moaned about the times she has opposed him.
“Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!” the president added:
It should be noted, however, that Murkowski did vote to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment during his trial for Ukraine misconduct. The Alaska lawmaker also voted against hearing from witnesses in the trial.
Trump’s tweets drew scorn on social media as people argued it just proved he values loyalty over all else — even to the detriment of American citizens.
Some cracked jokes about former attorney general and current GOP Senate candidate Jeff Sessions, while others suggested Trump wouldn’t be campaigning for anyone in two years time: