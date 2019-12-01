Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage Excuses Trump's P**sy Remark In Wild Brit Debate

Things went a bit bonkers Sunday during a debate among Britain’s party leaders ahead of the upcoming election when Nigel Farage excused Donald Trump’s infamous boast about “grabbing” women “by the pussy.”

The leader of the Brexit Party also appeared to indicate later that outrage about Trump’s remarks was a sign of “political correctness” run amok.

Farage excused Trump’s comments as the kind of “dreadful things” men sometimes say after drinking. Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.

He spoke up after Liberal Democratic leader Jo Swinson challenged Farage’s support for Trump and his questionable character in the debate. “We’ve all seen him ... talking and boasting about sexually assaulting women,” she said.

Trump said in a 2005 conversation with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush captured on audiotape that “when you’re a star” — as Trump believed he was on the reality show “The Apprentice” — “you can do anything” with women .... Grab them by the p***sy.” When the conversation emerged during the presidential campaign, Trump dismissed it as “locker room” banter.

“It was crass and it was crude and it was wrong,” Farage said of the comments. But “men say dreadful things sometimes. If all of us were called out for what we did on a night out after a drink ... then none of us would be here.”

Swinson piped up: “Is that what you do on a night out after a drink?”

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price triggered applause when he addressed Farage: “It can never be acceptable for a man to talk about grabbing a woman’s pussy, and if you think it is, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. The president and his administration have denied all of the accusations.

Farage earlier in the debate characterized Trump’s general “style” as “very American. It may not be to everyone’s taste,” he conceded.

He appeared to mock the other party leaders for trying to be the “most politically correct,” apparently when speaking about Trump’s behavior.

Farage: “Tonight has been a competition of who can be the most politically correct, so I must have failed.”



