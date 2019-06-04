Conan O’Brien imagined what really went down when Queen Elizabeth gave President Donald Trump a tour of Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The late-night comedian joked that the British monarch had been mic’d while showing the president around her historic home. He also claimed to have captured (spoof) audio of her telling Trump what he should and shouldn’t do.

“This is not a Burger King buffet at Mar-a-Lago,” the Queen said in the amusingly dubbed video from the president’s three-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

Check out the clip here: