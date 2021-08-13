Donald Trump hit his keyboard caps lock button and yelled a simple question in a statement on his website Friday ― the day some Trump-supporting conspiracy theorists believe he’ll be reinstated as president.

“DO YOU MISS ME YET?” the twice-impeached former president demanded to know after reeling off a list of what he considered President Joe Biden’s failures.

The statement may have just vanished into the online ether were it not for Trump’s aide, Liz Harrington, sharing it on Twitter:

NEW!



"Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?" pic.twitter.com/avSFWcxz4X — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 13, 2021

Trump, of course, is banned from social media following his incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Some critics asked why Twitter was allowing Harrington to repeat Trump’s statement word-for-word, given his permanent suspension. Similar concerns have been raised before.

Others pointed out Trump’s own numerous failures ― including his disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic ― and mockingly referred to the bonkers reinstatement conspiracy theory peddled by Trump-adoring MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Many just replied with a firm “no.”

600,000 dead Americans could not be reached for comment. — Jack Cadell (@jack_cadell) August 13, 2021

Shouldn't he be getting ready for his reinstatement? 🤔



😂😂😂 — ⚓️ Jo Wallace - 🇺🇸 (@Scampi13) August 13, 2021

@TwitterSupport



STOP THIS!!!

You can’t circumvent a Twitter suspension by operating, or having someone else operate on your behalf, an account which represents your identity, persona, brand or business persona for a different purpose. https://t.co/WIKIQTaoO2 — Christine Walker (@cwalkersocal54) August 13, 2021

Not in the slightest. — figrat (@figrat) August 13, 2021