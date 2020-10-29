POLITICS

Donald Trump’s Decades Of Racism Is On Full View In Scathing Supercut

“Are you for or against this?” MSNBC's Ari Melber asked viewers on "The Beat."

MSNBC’s Ari Melber aired a montage showing President Donald Trump’s long racist history on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Beat.”

And the anchor asked: “Are you for or against this?”

The scathing 80-second supercut begins by recalling Trump’s racist attacks in the late 1980s on the teens falsely convicted in the so-called Central Park Five case.

It also spotlights Trump’s promotion of the racist birther conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama and ends with Trump’s “stand back and stand by” instruction to the far-right Proud Boys group during the first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Check out the video here:

