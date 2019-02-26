CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo noted the hypocrisy of President Donald Trump calling director Spike Lee’s criticism of him during his Oscars acceptance speech a “racist hit” on Monday night.
Cuomo, as he handed over the live broadcast reins to Lemon, called out Trump for playing the victim and for going “out of his way not to be as condemnatory as he is about so many things that matter so much less.”
Lemon, meanwhile, cited the dictionary definition of the term “racist” to make his point.
Check out the clip here: