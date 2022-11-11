Trump Makes Racist Attack About Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's Last Name

When the going gets tough, the Trump gets racist.
At least that seems to be the way Donald Trump wants to deal with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was elected to office in 2021 despite going against Republican conventional wisdom at the time and distancing himself from the former president.
On Friday, the former president took to Truth Social in an attempt to lay waste against Youngkin — in part with a racist insult against Asian people.
Although racism is a big part of Trump’s brand, the latest attack comes at a time when Republican voters are considering whether it’s time to dump him, considering candidates he endorsed didn’t do as well in midterms as expected.
Considering Trump’s racist attack of Youngkin came just days after he attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “average,” and referred to him at a rally as “Ron DiSanctimonious,” it’s possible the former president sees both governors as potential threat to a possible 2024 presidential run.
Youngkin responded to the attack by claiming he does not call people names and he is focused on bringing people together.
“That’s not the way I roll, and the way I behave,” Youngkin told reporters.
Twitter users, on the other hand, had strong opinions about Trump’s not-very-subtle attempt to cast aspersions on Youngkin by appealing to his supporters’ base instincts, even conservatives like Ben Shapiro.
Others called out Trump as well.
Of course, some people had questions.
Others just called out the pearl-clutching comments.
Podcast host Tim Pool suggested the former president’s racist remark was actually a masterful use of game theory ― despite years of evidence showing Trump doesn’t have a strategic bone in his body.