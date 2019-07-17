Who Said It: Donald Trump Or A Racist?

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump told four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to the countries from which they supposedly came.

President Donald Trump ignited a political firestorm Sunday when he once again said something racist.

He told four Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to the countries from which they came, because they’d had the audacity to criticize his policies. All four of them, not coincidentally, are people of color. “Go back to where you came from” is a slur with a long history, and people of color have countless stories of being told they don’t belong ― in a way that white Americans do not.

Yet nearly all of Trump’s allies in Congress have excused his rhetoric and insisted it isn’t racist. Trump, too, has insisted there isn’t “a Racist bone in my body,” and some media outlets have twisted themselves into knots in an attempt to avoid calling Trump’s comments racist. (Because to some people, there’s nothing worse than being called a racist. Not even racism itself.)

Trump’s attack on the four Democratic congresswomen wasn’t out of character. He has long made racist comments, disparaging and stereotyping people of color.

HuffPost pulled together some quotes. See if you can guess whether they are from Trump or some other racist person. Slide left on each quote to see the answer.

That’s right! Surprise! They’re all Trump.