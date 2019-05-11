Donald Trump hit the retweet button hard on Saturday morning.

The president went on yet another retweet rampage as he re-shared 60 posts in around 45 minutes that praised him, defended him or echoed his main talking points.

Themes included immigration, his national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report, the economy, his trade war with China and his 2016 Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton.

Posts from ultra-conservative website Breitbart News, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Huckabee, the former Republican governor of Arkansas, all figured in the avalanche of retweets.

Trump also retweeted this 2018 post from his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Very proud to have a President do what what he said he was going to do. For decades now @realdonaldtrump has been signaling the alarm against the hollowing out of America. Other countries have been “Dumping” and screwing over America for too long. Time to get tough! #maga #tbt pic.twitter.com/B7EIcrHxFb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 8, 2018

And this one from former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and a member of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Nolte: Trump's Job Approval Booms to Highest Mark Since Inauguration https://t.co/QtySKQ9OrP via @BreitbartNews — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) May 9, 2019

Trump even resorted at one point to retweeting himself:

Build your products in the United States and there are NO TARIFFS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

Trump has used retweet swarms on at least two previous occasions this month.

On May 1, he deployed the tactic to defend himself following the International Association of Fire Fighters’ endorsement of Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden.