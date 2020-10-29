POLITICS

Don Lemon Has A Simple Solution To 1 Of Donald Trump’s Favorite Rally Gripes

The CNN anchor offered a way out for the president.

CNN’s Don Lemon had some “real talk” for Donald Trump after airing a montage of the president whining about having to attend reelection campaign rallies. 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Lemon offered Trump a simple way out.

“For real? For real? That’s what he’s saying. Come on,” said Lemon. “Somebody told me that, I would say, ‘You are free to go. Nobody asked you to come here.’”

Reporter, HuffPost
Donald Trump Politics 2020 Election Don Lemon