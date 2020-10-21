Donald Trump’s bizarre little dances at his campaign rallies have captured the imaginations of late night comedians and have even become a TikTok challenge.
People on Twitter, too, are joining the act, setting the president’s moves to the funniest songs.
“Baby Trump, doo doo, doo doo doo doo,” anyone?
Check out the president — who has been criticized for dancing on stage in front of packed crowds of mostly maskless fans during the coronavirus pandemic ― appearing to dance to the “Thomas The Tank Engine” theme tune and more here:
