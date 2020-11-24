President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning turned to Randy Quaid to ramp up his baseless case to overturn the 2020 election result ― and made the actor-conspiracy theorist’s name trend nationally on Twitter.

Trump retweeted five of Quaid’s posts, the day after General Services Administration head Emily Murphy finally authorized the transition process between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

In one, Quaid called for “an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred.”

To be clear, there has been no evidence of mass voter fraud.

“Are you listening Republicans?” asked Trump:

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Trump also shared tweets from Quaid in which the “Independence Day” actor said he didn’t see Americans “rolling over for this election fraud” and called Trump “the greatest President this country has ever had.”

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

The president also retweeted this clip of Quaid ranting about Fox News:

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

And this clip that Quaid filmed to hail Trump in 2019:

Twitter users were stunned by Trump’s posts.

“Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid’s do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card?” asked “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.

Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid's do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/Or5uTqspQO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2020

When you take your policy and electoral cues from Randy Quaid. pic.twitter.com/6kybEH5aIk — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 24, 2020

I'm starting to think Randy Quaid didn't realise Independence Day was a movie. — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) November 24, 2020

Randy Quaid is the Rudy Giuliani of Sidney Powells. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 24, 2020

Trump demanding that Republicans listen to the political advice of Randy Quaid is pretty funny — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 24, 2020

Good morning. The outgoing president has QT'd actor Randy Quaid three times this morning. pic.twitter.com/J0M2Zo9fOH — The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020

Big morning for Randy Quaid — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 24, 2020

Two different Americas.



LEFT: Joe Biden picks a diverse and experienced cabinet.

RIGHT: Trump retweets a disturbing Randy Quaid video about which right wing news channels to watch. pic.twitter.com/hXuJV8xIRS — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 24, 2020