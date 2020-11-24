President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning turned to Randy Quaid to ramp up his baseless case to overturn the 2020 election result ― and made the actor-conspiracy theorist’s name trend nationally on Twitter.
Trump retweeted five of Quaid’s posts, the day after General Services Administration head Emily Murphy finally authorized the transition process between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.
In one, Quaid called for “an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred.”
To be clear, there has been no evidence of mass voter fraud.
“Are you listening Republicans?” asked Trump:
Trump also shared tweets from Quaid in which the “Independence Day” actor said he didn’t see Americans “rolling over for this election fraud” and called Trump “the greatest President this country has ever had.”
The president also retweeted this clip of Quaid ranting about Fox News:
And this clip that Quaid filmed to hail Trump in 2019:
Twitter users were stunned by Trump’s posts.
“Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid’s do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card?” asked “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.