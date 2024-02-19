Fox News Report On Trump's Dismal Ranking Gets The Treatment From Critics

Fox News found a creative way to avoid revealing Donald Trump’s place in history ― and the former president’s critics on social media are loving it.
Social scientists and other scholars asked to rank U.S. presidents put Trump dead last.
The survey released by the Presidential Greatness Project puts Trump in last place, behind even William Henry Harrison (#31), who died of pneumonia just 31 days into his presidency, and Richard M. Nixon (#35), who resigned in disgrace due to the Watergate scandal.
The scholars ranked Abraham Lincoln first, followed by Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Teddy Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson. Of the more recent presidents, Barack Obama ranked highest (#7), followed by Bill Clinton (#12), Joe Biden (#14), Ronald Reagan (#16), George H. W. Bush (#19), Jimmy Carter (#22), Gerald Ford (#27) and George W. Bush (#32).
But it was Trump’s ranking that’s been getting the most attention. He was not only ranked last overall, but nearly last even by conservative scholars, who ranked him 43rd out of 45, and Republicans, who put him at 41.
Trump’s critics on social media loved it ― and many responded to the tweet from what was once the former president’s favorite cable TV network: