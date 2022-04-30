Donald Trump became so unhinged as he railed about Black Lives Matter protesters in a 2020 conference call with state leaders that the governor of Maine feared he was having a “nervous breakdown,” according to an upcoming book.

“You gotta sit here and listen to this because I think the president of the United States is having a nervous breakdown or something, and it’s scary,” Mills recalled telling the guard, according to the book, which is out on Tuesday.

Oregon’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown called her husband into her office to listen to Trump roar during the call, the book recounted. “You can’t make this shit up,” Brown said she told her husband.

Trump was furious over national protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and demanded a massive crackdown.

In a separate Oval Office meeting, Trump told Milley that wanted the military to “beat the fuck out of” Black Lives Matters protesters “or shoot them.” When Milley said that wasn’t possible, Trump reportedly responded: “Well, shoot them in the leg ― or maybe the foot.”

“This Will Not Pass” reported that Trump at the time derisively scoffed at calls to reschedule his upcoming political rally in Tulsa so it wouldn’t be held on Juneteenth, which marks the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in America. He didn’t appear to comprehend the significance of the date — especially in the wake of Floyd’s death.