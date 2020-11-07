ENTERTAINMENT

Donald Trump Haunted By His Past Rants In Jimmy Fallon Montage

"The Tonight Show" mixed the president's lie-filled presser with some of his old musings.

President Donald Trump got interrupted by his own past rants in a montage that aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

Jimmy Fallon’s team inserted Trump’s previous bizarre musings into his lie-filled presser on Thursday, during which he continued to attack the democratic process as the 2020 election result remained undecided.

Check out Fallon’s full monologue here:

Reporter, HuffPost
