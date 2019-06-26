Late-night television hosts this week took Donald Trump to task for the way in which the president denied a historic allegation of rape that advice columnist E. Jean Carroll made against him last week.

Trump on Monday brushed aside Carroll’s accusation that he attacked her in a dressing room of New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. “I’ll say it with great respect: No. 1, she’s not my type. No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” he told The Hill.

“Really? First of all, that’s not ‘great respect,’” responded Trevor Noah on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“If your denial leaves people thinking there is a type of woman you would rape, that’s not a good denial,” he noted. “And I don’t understand how we’re still struggling with this in society. A woman’s attractiveness has nothing to do with whether or not they were raped. Nothing at all.”

Noah claimed it proved “how out of whack Trump’s priorities are.”

“He’s getting accused of rape and his first concern is letting people know what his standards are for women,” he said.

It was “strange” how “these allegations never seem to have an effect on Donald Trump” who, Noah added, is “the one that’s been immune to the effects” of the #MeToo movement which sprang up in the aftermath of his election.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers likened Trump’s defense to fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter claiming he didn’t eat someone because “he looked a little bony.”

And “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert tackled the topic on Monday night with a kitchen-pooper analogy.

