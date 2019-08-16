Trump Drags Rashida Tlaib’s Grandma Into His Latest Twitter Attack

On Friday, the Israeli government said Tlaib could visit if she accepted “all the demands of Israel to respect the restrictions imposed on her in the visit, and she also promised not to advance boycotts against Israel during her visit.”

The congresswoman declined the offer saying she won’t go to Israel “under these oppressive conditions.”

The president decided to comment on Tlaib’s decision Friday afternoon in the kind, empathetic manner for which he’s famous with a really jerky comment that referenced her grandmother: