President Donald Trump handicapped the front-running Democratic presidential hopefuls at the end of his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

Hannity asked Trump to give a one-word description of potential 2020 candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Trump ignored Hannity’s request to be succinct with his summaries and explained at some length why he now calls Biden “Sleepy Joe.”

“He’s not going to be able to do the job,” Trump said.

He suggested Sanders had “misguided energy” and “talks a lot, but doesn’t get it done.” The president also claimed O’Rourke’s popularity was “a fluke” and that Harris has “a little bit of a nasty wit.” Buttigieg, meanwhile, was “not going to make it,” although Trump did say he was “rooting” for Mayor Pete to do well.