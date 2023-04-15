What's Hot

DA: Suspect In Killing Of Cash App Founder Planned Attack

Trump Targets Transgender Health Care In NRA Speech

Matthew McConaughey Wonders If Woody Harrelson Is Actually His Half-Brother

NJ Charges Itself With Damaging Land It Was Bound To Protect

Pete Davidson Opened Up About His Penis Size, If You're Interested In That Sort Of Thing

Cleaner At GM Plant Who Killed Co-Worker Sentenced To Life In Prison

Supreme Court Keeps Abortion Pill Rules In Place For Now

Kelly Ripa's 'Live' Goodbye To Ryan Seacrest Has Everyone In Tears

Vanessa Hudgens Recalls The Moment She Knew She Wanted To Marry Cole Tucker

Anheuser-Busch CEO Issues Lukewarm, Flat Statement Amid Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

Mike Pompeo Decides Not To Run For President: ‘This Isn’t Our Moment’

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Is Running To Be Houston’s ‘Hope’ Mayor

PoliticsDonald Trumpnational rifle associationrefrigerator

Trump Puts Refrigerator Theft On Blast In Bizarre NRA Forum Remarks

Trump told an NRA convention crowd that "gangs of hundreds" storm stores and swipe fridges, but Twitter users aren't feeling his big claim.
Ben Blanchet

Donald Trump claimed Friday that thefts at retail stores in major cities include “hundreds” of people running out carrying pilfered refrigerators.

The former president, in a speech Friday to the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis, said that “gangs of hundreds” of young people in major cities “attack” department stores.

“And they run in by the hundreds, and they’re running out carrying refrigerators and carrying air conditioners and big stuff ― big, little, everything,” Trump said.

“Fur coats, non-fur coats, everything they’re carrying. They empty out the stores.”

Twitter users weren’t buying the claim about the thefts, and one quipped that carrying fridges weighing hundreds of pounds would be good for their back.

His remarks at the NRA convention also included him taking aim at transgender health care, enlisting the Food and Drug Administration to conduct an investigation if he’s reelected.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community