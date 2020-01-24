POLITICS

Released Audio Of Trump Ordering Marie Yovanovitch Out Appears To Back ABC Report

"Get her out tomorrow ... Take her out ... Do it," a voice reported as Trump's can be heard saying about the Ukraine ambassador.

An audio recording played by Rachel Maddow on Friday night appears to support an ABC news report that President Donald Trump was recorded ordering the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Trump apparently told his associates at a 2018 dinner in the recording to “get rid” of then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to an ABC News review of the recording.

“Get rid of her!” a voice that appears to be Trump’s can be heard saying on the recording, ABC reported on Friday. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

