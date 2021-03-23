One notable name was missing from ex-President Donald Trump’s list of Republicans who he believes are doing good things.

Conservative commentator Lisa Boothe asked Trump — in the first episode of her new podcast, “The Truth With Lisa Boothe,” released Monday — who he thinks “are part of the future” of the GOP.

Trump rattled off a long list of Republicans — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Rand Paul (Ky.); former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

“Lot of very good people, really good people,” claimed Trump. “The Republican Party is stacked.”

But Trump failed to mention his former Vice President Mike Pence, who is reportedly considering his own run for the White House.

Boothe then asked Trump ― who repeated his election fraud lie throughout the interview ― who could be in contention to run on the GOP ticket in 2024, if he doesn’t decide to run again.

“So some of the names I guess I just mentioned, perhaps. And others and others. There’s a pretty deep bench. I’ll make that decision sometime later. But there’s a pretty deep bench,” the former president replied.

Trump later criticized Pence for not illegally overturning the presidential election results, falsely claiming Pence could have rejected certain states’ Electoral College votes ― the source of tensions between the pair.