Donald Trump Has An Election Take That Democrats Would Probably Support

Donald Trump has a take on upcoming elections that will likely get more support from Democrats than Republicans.
The former president released a statement through his spokesperson Liz Harrington on Wednesday suggesting that “if we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020,” Republicans will not be voting in 2022 or 2024.
Trump’s statement followed a Georgia state judge dismissing a lawsuit alleging that officials in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, had counted fraudulent ballots during last November’s election.
Still, Trump’s words may not be an empty threat, according to NBC News correspondent Sahil Kapur, who noted on Twitter that “the same fabricated claims of fraud arguably depressed GOP turnout in the Georgia runoffs and helped Democrats win the Senate.”
Naturally, many non-fans of the former president happily endorsed the idea of Trump supporters sitting out the next two elections.
Still, some had concerns.
And one per tried reverse psychology.