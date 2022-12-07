CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein on Tuesday spelled out what sure looks like Donald Trump’s detrimental effect on the GOP.

After Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker’s defeat to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the Georgia runoff election, Brownstein noted that all seven candidates backed by Trump for governor or U.S. Senate in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia have now lost.

The defeats show that voters in suburban areas have moved “sharply” against the party, said Brownstein.

“There is a consistent pattern here of these big populous, thriving population centers in the metro areas rejecting the Trump-era definition of the party and their increased strength in the rural areas not being quite enough to overcome that,” Brownstein added.