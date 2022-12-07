What's Hot

Politics
Donald TrumpRepublican PartyCNN2022 electionsRon Brownstein

CNN Analyst Gives Republicans A Stark Reality Check About The Donald Trump Effect

Ron Brownstein pinpointed a "consistent trend" that's not good news for the GOP.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein on Tuesday spelled out what sure looks like Donald Trump’s detrimental effect on the GOP.

After Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker’s defeat to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the Georgia runoff election, Brownstein noted that all seven candidates backed by Trump for governor or U.S. Senate in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia have now lost.

The defeats show that voters in suburban areas have moved “sharply” against the party, said Brownstein.

“There is a consistent pattern here of these big populous, thriving population centers in the metro areas rejecting the Trump-era definition of the party and their increased strength in the rural areas not being quite enough to overcome that,” Brownstein added.

Watch the analysis here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

