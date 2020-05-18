The president then boasted about the country’s economy before the coronavirus outbreak, offered condolences for those who have died and emphasized how much he wants to see the resumption of sports.

“I know so many of the tour players and they’re really fantastic people,” he said of pro golfers. “I can’t think of anyone I don’t like. I can’t say that necessarily in life, but when you meet these tour players, they’re just great people. It’s something very special.”

The top-ranked McIlroy, in an interview last week promoting a match for COVID-19 relief, expressed regret that he had played golf with Trump in 2017, which many fans assumed meant he agreed with the president’s views. He said Trump acted graciously, but said he likely wouldn’t hit the links with him again. He also blasted the president’s response to the pandemic.

“We’re in the midst of something that’s pretty serious right now and the fact that he’s trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say they we administer the most tests in world like it is a contest — there’s some stuff that’s just terrible,’’ McIlroy said. “It’s not the way a leader should act. And there is a sort of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don’t think he’s showing that — especially in these times.’’

Trump’s interaction with Tirico also was noteworthy because Trump reportedly cheated when they played together.

“Thank you very much, Mike and it was great playing golf with you guys — I remember that very well and we had a good time,” Trump said Sunday, in the clip below.