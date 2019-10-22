Trump Just Retweeted An Account That Parodies His Butt

The president of the United States just retweeted a Twitter account about his butt.

On Monday, Donald Trump shared a tweet from the account @DJTrumpsButt, which has 318 followers (at the time of writing) and describes itself as follows: “I am @realDonaldTrump’s butt. Whatever he says, it’s really me that’s saying it. Follow me, or I will nuke you! #PutinPower #MAGA.”

The tweet contains a video from Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” showing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) discussing a Republican effort to censure House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Monday, for what he describes as an “unfair partisan process” trying to impeach the president based on an anonymous whistleblower complaint:

Twitter/@DJTrumpsButt

The president is in the thick of an impeachment investigation for soliciting a foreign investigation of a political rival after an anonymous whistleblower complaint surfaced a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A transcript of the call showed that Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

House Democrats blocked the censure motion against Schiff on Monday. Republicans had accused Schiff of “misleading conduct.”

Trump continued to rage against Schiff throughout the day, tweeting incessantly about the House Intelligence Committee chairman, whom he described as “shifty” and “corrupt.”

He tweeted and retweeted at least 19 times about Schiff, and the clip he retweeted from the account about his own backside was the same as a clip he’d already retweeted from “America’s Newsroom” around 10 hours earlier.

Last month, during a similarly rage-filled tweetstorm over the impeachment inquiry, Trump retweeted a message from a bot account called “Trump But About Sharks” which replaces words in the president’s tweets with shark-related terms to mock his hatred of sharks.

The president’s retweet made him the butt of a few jokes on Twitter:

Why am I seeing a tweet from @DJTrumpsButt on my feed. Oh wait, our president just retweeted it. Carry on. — Justin Morris (@JmoneyTX) October 22, 2019

This is almost as good as when he retweeted the shark account. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5KZaHOhIPz — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 22, 2019

Don’t worry... your base will never know 😉. — It Has Happened Here🆘 🌊✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿 (@Clydearoo) October 22, 2019

Read the name of this account s-l-o-w-l-y. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/C2VTXVHDUP — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 22, 2019

Donald Trump's night so far:



- Retweets "Donald Trump's butt"

- No, really, this happened

- Goes on Sean Hannity and appears to claim Adam Schiff doesn't exist

- Trump needs medical attention

- Nancy Pelosi is zeroing in

- Trump is going to prison

- It's still only 11pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 22, 2019

I was trying to sidestep news to work, but I can't look away from the fact that Trump just retweeted a bot that retweets him. A bot called @DJTbutt. It's CALLED TRUMP'S BUTT. pic.twitter.com/nPLrDQT8d7 — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) October 22, 2019