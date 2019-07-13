President Donald Trump kicked off the weekend with yet another wild retweeting rampage on his favorite social media platform.

In what is becoming something of a Saturday morning habit for the president, Trump reposted two dozen tweets from people promoting his favorite talking points.

Trump shared posts from his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), among others. Almost half of the posts he retweeted were from the conservative group Judicial Watch.

The themes ranged from the migrant detention crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the emails of his Democratic former rival, Hillary Clinton.

Trump also promoted The Trump Organization’s golf courses with this retweet:

Three of the most spectacular golf courses in the world ⛳ @TrumpGolf



Tune into @GolfChannel next week during @TheOpen to catch our latest commercial #TheTrumpTriangle pic.twitter.com/UQVtUgFpba — The Trump Organization (@Trump) July 12, 2019

