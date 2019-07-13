POLITICS

Donald Trump Kicks Off Yet Another Weekend With A Wild Retweet Rampage

The president hit the retweet button hard on Saturday morning. Once again.

President Donald Trump kicked off the weekend with yet another wild retweeting rampage on his favorite social media platform.

In what is becoming something of a Saturday morning habit for the president, Trump reposted two dozen tweets from people promoting his favorite talking points.

Trump shared posts from his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), among others. Almost half of the posts he retweeted were from the conservative group Judicial Watch.

The themes ranged from the migrant detention crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the emails of his Democratic former rival, Hillary Clinton.

Trump also promoted The Trump Organization’s golf courses with this retweet:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

HuffPost

