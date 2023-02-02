What's Hot

A Fox News Obsession Gets Flipped On Its Head In Withering 'Daily Show' Trailer

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump With An Absolutely Filthy New Title

When I Heard About The Bodycam Videos Of Tyre Nichols, I Shared This Clip Instead. It Exploded.

Stephen Colbert Stings Kevin McCarthy With 'Painful' Marjorie Taylor Greene Quip

'Daily Show' Host D.L. Hughley Marks Kamala Harris’ Historic Funeral Speech With A Dig

Eagles Star's Very Pregnant Wife Is Taking The Ideal Guest To The Super Bowl

Stephen Curry Isn't A Fan Of A Possible Housing Development Near His Home

Former ABC News Journalist Charged In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Hunter Biden Seeks Federal Probe Of Trump Allies Over Laptop

PG&E To Face Manslaughter Trial Over Deadly California Fire

Kidnapper Leaves Bloody Trail In Oregon, Hides Under House

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

PoliticsTrump2024 electionhugh hewitt

Donald Trump Says He Deserves 'Revenge Tour' If Reelected

The former president told radio host Hugh Hewitt that although he would be "entitled" to get back at his haters, "I wouldn’t do that.”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump just offered voters another reason why they shouldn’t send him back to Washington in the next election: the possibility of a “revenge tour.”

The former president made the suggestion Thursday during an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, after a question about how he might use the powers of the White House to “punish people who punished you.”

Trump tried to come off as a magnanimous statesman who wouldn’t take advantage of the nation’s highest office to go after his enemies.

No, I wouldn’t do that,” Trump insisted. “I want to bring our country forward. No, I wouldn’t do that.”

However, he did suggest that he would be perfectly justified in using the presidency to get back at his haters ― even though he’d never, of course, do such a thing (despite the fact that he previously abused his power on a number of occasions, according to CNN).

“I would be entitled to a revenge tour, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “But I wouldn’t do that.”

Trump said that if elected, he will focus not on his enemies, but on straightening out the border, improving the economy and preventing a potential disaster he claimed is looming with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — apparently feeling obliged to also mention: “He always liked me. ... He doesn’t like Biden.”

You can hear Trump’s comments below.

Nearly two years out from the 2024 vote, Trump’s chances of reelection currently don’t look that great.

He raised less than $5 million in the final month of 2022 for his new presidential campaign ― a total not much larger than what he earned on just one December day by selling photoshopped pictures of himself.

In addition, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that polling data he saw from before the 2020 election, among other factors, helped convince him that Trump now “can’t win a general election.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Donald Trump

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community