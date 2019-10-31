Bush Ethics Lawyer Calls Trump Money Steered To Impeachment Foes 'Felony Bribery'

Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter compared President Donald Trump’s attempt to steer campaign donations to Republican incumbents who oppose his impeachment to “felony bribery.”

Politico reported Thursday that the Trump campaign is mobilizing the president’s “vast fundraising network” for GOP senators facing tough reelection bids. Each has signed onto a Republican-backed resolution condemning the inquiry as “unprecedented and undemocratic.”

“This is bribery,” Painter declared flatly in a tweet after the story appeared. He compared such payments to bribing jurors. If Trump is impeached, senators will decide his fate in a trial.

“Any other American who offered cash to the jury before a trial would go to prison for felony bribery .... Criminal,” he added. Painter also indicated those who accept the campaign cash before a Senate trial are “guilty of accepting a bribe.”

This is a bribe.

Any other American who offered cash to the jury before a trial would go to prison for felony bribery.

But he can get away with it?

Criminal.



Trump lures GOP senators on impeachment with cold cash https://t.co/ncQbcdA8S3 via @politico — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 31, 2019

The senators can raise their own campaign cash.

Any senator who accepts cash from @realDonaldTrump before the impeachment trial is guilty of accepting a bribe and should go to the slammer. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 31, 2019

The senators can raise their own campaign cash.

Any senator who accepts cash from @realDonaldTrump before the impeachment trial is guilty of accepting a bribe and should go to the slammer. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 31, 2019

If @realDonaldTrump doesn’t want to get hit with a bribery charge, during the impeachment process he had better stick to raising money for GOP challengers in senate races, not incumbent senators who will vote guilty or not guilty in his case. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 31, 2019

The Trump reelection campaign on Wednesday sent out a fundraising appeal via email asking donors to contribute money to be divided among Trump and Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Thom Tillis. (R-N.C.). Each faces a tight race — and each supported an anti-impeachment resolution.

“If we don’t post strong fundraising numbers, we won’t be able to defend the President from this baseless Impeachment WITCH HUNT,” the email declared.

Next week, Trump is hosting an Atlanta fundraising lunch to benefit his campaign, the Republican National Committee and Sen. David Perdue’s reelection campaign, Politico reported. Perdue (R-Ga.) also backed the anti-impeachment resolution.