President Donald Trump’s Twitter account doesn’t often “like” other posts.

So, when it does, it inevitably becomes trending news ― especially when the tweet in question is an excerpt from an interview in which world-famous singer-songwriter Rihanna talked about the importance of a work-life balance:

Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!!! https://t.co/rBV8Ep29Dm pic.twitter.com/hpELYJzXRI — Heben Nigatu (@heavenrants) June 10, 2019

“Executive time” fan Trump, or whoever was operating his official Twitter account at the time, made their appreciation of Rihanna’s comments known earlier this week.

James Corden, the host of “The Late Late Show,” on Wednesday suggested it was simply because “Trump appreciates Rihanna’s music.”

“As long as Trump’s been in business, banks have been threatening him with calls saying ’Bitch better have my money,” he joked, in reference to Rihanna’s 2016 hit of the same name.

“It’s weird that Trump would like a tweet about work-life balance,” Corden added. “Since becoming president he’s spent 185 days golfing, I think he’s pretty much got his work-life balance figured out.”

Check out the clip here:

Twitter users also poked fun at Trump over the uncharacteristic “like” ― his account’s first in around two years ― with one suggesting the president saw Rihanna’s advice “as validation for watching Fox News all day every day.”

Rihanna is yet to respond to the “like,” which has since been removed.

Trump would be unlikely to receive a welcome reply from the R&B star, however. In 2018, she issued a cease-and-desist notice to demand he stop playing her music at his rallies and described the Trump administration’s tear-gassing of child migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as “terrorism.”

Donald Trump read this Rihanna quote advising people to "make time for yourself" and "shut things down for two days, three days at a time" to "nurture" yourself, and saw it as validation for watching Fox News all day every day. https://t.co/JqqiIGcPY8 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 12, 2019

If Trump could actually get Rihanna to release new music, I might consider voting for him (ok...no) https://t.co/NerErzmYfi — Emily Colucci (@emilycolucci) June 12, 2019

💀💀💀💀 trump a Rihanna stan pic.twitter.com/qd2NYK2mkw — Lee Davis (@Hollywoodheat) June 12, 2019

Donald trump is a Rihanna stan? pic.twitter.com/W8OtWY3tEp — yas (@Adoomies1) June 12, 2019

I think Ivanka forgot to log out of daddy’s account. — Amanda (@circe154) June 12, 2019

Why do I feel like we all need to rally around and protect Rihanna now?!?! pic.twitter.com/dNcSVkmCgK — Marcy Canady (@bedstuyalchemy) June 12, 2019