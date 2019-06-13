President Donald Trump’s Twitter account doesn’t often “like” other posts.
So, when it does, it inevitably becomes trending news ― especially when the tweet in question is an excerpt from an interview in which world-famous singer-songwriter Rihanna talked about the importance of a work-life balance:
“Executive time” fan Trump, or whoever was operating his official Twitter account at the time, made their appreciation of Rihanna’s comments known earlier this week.
James Corden, the host of “The Late Late Show,” on Wednesday suggested it was simply because “Trump appreciates Rihanna’s music.”
“As long as Trump’s been in business, banks have been threatening him with calls saying ’Bitch better have my money,” he joked, in reference to Rihanna’s 2016 hit of the same name.
“It’s weird that Trump would like a tweet about work-life balance,” Corden added. “Since becoming president he’s spent 185 days golfing, I think he’s pretty much got his work-life balance figured out.”
Check out the clip here:
Twitter users also poked fun at Trump over the uncharacteristic “like” ― his account’s first in around two years ― with one suggesting the president saw Rihanna’s advice “as validation for watching Fox News all day every day.”
Rihanna is yet to respond to the “like,” which has since been removed.
Trump would be unlikely to receive a welcome reply from the R&B star, however. In 2018, she issued a cease-and-desist notice to demand he stop playing her music at his rallies and described the Trump administration’s tear-gassing of child migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as “terrorism.”